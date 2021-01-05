Bertie Ahern tipped to appear on next series of Dancing With The Stars

The show is expected to return in 2022

Bertie Ahern tipped to appear on next series of Dancing With The...

Bertie Ahern has been tipped to appear on the next series of Dancing With The Stars.

RTÉ axed the 2021 series of DWTS due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the show is expected to return next year.

According to BoyleSports, punters want to see former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern on the dance floor, as his odds are now at 3/1 from 6/1.

Eurovision legend Dana has also been tipped to take part in the next series, as her odds have tumbled into 5/1 from 12/1.

Other rumoured future contestants include RTÉ star Ray D’Arcy (5/4), former rugby player Donncha O’Callaghan (5/4) and Love Island star Maura Higgins (13/8).

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “As the rumours continue as to who will waltz onto the next series of Dancing with the Stars, we make Bertie Ahern 3/1 from 6/1 following recent support.”

“Dana is a 5/1 from 12/1 chance to take part, whilst retired jockey Katie Walsh is also popular at 11/8 from 20/1.”

Check out the full list of odds on potential DWTS contestants below: