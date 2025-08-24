Bertie Ahern confirms he’s considering presidential run as he claims he’s got ‘the most experience’

Bertie Ahern has confirmed he’s considering a presidential run as he claimed he has “the most experience” to become the country’s next president.

In an interview with his son-in-law, Nicky Byrne, on his podcast, he stated that he is considering whether running will be beneficial as gets older.

Mr Ahern said: “You know, at 74 next year when it comes up, you don’t know how many years you get in your life.”

“Even if you were elected, would you want to spend the last seven years of your life having limited time to be with the kids and you… it’s a hard one.”

“We’ll see, but one way or the other I’m not going to lose sleep over it… we’ll see how it plays out.”

Nicky confessed that his daughter, Bertie’s granddaughter had been grilling him on whether he would run.

“And little Gia, my daughter said, ‘grampa, are you going to go for the presidency?’ Nicky joked.

“And you just went, “ah you go for it Gia!”, Nicky laughed.

Elsewhere in the podcast episode, Bertie reflected on his career, claiming he has the most experience to run for president: “I am on the Council of State, which is what advises the President.”

“Over 26 years before that, I was in various [government] departments and [as] the Taoiseach, meeting the President every month – so I know the operation of how it works and the link between the executive and the President. I know the detail inside out.”

“I’ve been everywhere in this country… I’ve been in the European Council for 20 years, but I don’t think there’s anyone around that has that experience, quite frankly,” he added.

The statement came after, according to a poll carried out by Virgin Media News, there is growing demand within Fianna Fáil for him to run as a candidate.

After the Mahon Tribunal was published in 2012, the former Taoiseach resigned from the political party.