Bernard O’Shea reveals why he’ll NEVER return to breakfast radio

Bernard O’Shea has ruled out returning to breakfast radio, two years after he left RTÉ 2fm.

The comedian hosted Breakfast Republic alongside Keith Walsh and Jennifer Zamparelli for five years, before the station announced a major schedule shake-up in May 2019.

Speaking to Goss.ie before the release of his new RTÉ2 series ‘Bernard’s Working Comics’, the father-of-three explained why he’ll never go back to breakfast radio.

When asked if he’d ever return to radio, Bernard said: “For breakfast, no. And I’ll tell you why, it sounds so harsh, [but] breakfast shows you have to literally give them your life.”

“That sounds so like ‘for god’s sake cop on,’ but I used to always say a breakfast show is like a planet that goes around you that gives you life and subsidence and food and energy but also, that planet will never stop revolving.”

“Everything you do is revolved around it… like say for instance, if one of the kids is sick and up, you’d be kind of going ‘oh my god I’m up in 2 hours’. It is a life evolving thing and you only have a certain amount of people that have done it for so long.”

“I think Ian Dempsey has done it 20+ years, that’s incredible. It’s a very difficult entity, but then again, I presume if you spoke to somebody that would do drive or midday slots, they might say the same.”

“It is all encompassing, and if you are wanting to do other things than breakfast, I always remember Dermot Whelan saying to me when I started breakfast on iRadio, I remember him saying to me ‘you won’t be able to do stand-up’ and I was going ‘I’ll be

able to do stand-up!'”

“And within 6 weeks I was going ‘oh my god’, like you’re pulling your car in at the side of the motorway and you’re looking for hotels, you know, you’re that guy because you’re just so exhausted,” he explained.

“It is a difficult thing. With radio, I love radio and I love listening to radio and I do a little bit with Dermot and Dave and I do it once a week and that seems to be kind of enough for me.”

“I used to hear guys say this years ago, it sounds like such a cliché but it is such a great medium.”

“Unlike television, you can create amazing things with just words and you don’t have to go through layers of people, it’s one of those fun things.”

Bernard also revealed: “Marty [Morrissey] keeps bugging me to do a podcast… [I might do] something like that maybe.”

“But to go back full time, that would be a discussion with my wife, my family.”

In his brand new comedy series for RTÉ2, Bernard convinces witty workers with ordinary day jobs to step out of their workplace and onto the stage to perform stand-up comedy.

The comedian will swap roles with employees in some of Ireland’s best-known institutions – including Gardaí, zookeepers, and railways workers.

Bernard’s Working Comics premieres on March 22nd at 9.30pm on RTÉ2.