Bernard O’Shea ‘couldn’t stop getting sick’ after trying fad diet to lose weight

Bernard O’Shea has admitted he “couldn’t stop getting sick” after trying a fad diet to lose weight.

The RTÉ star appeared on The Six O’Clock Show to chat about his brand new book, Manopause: Bernard O’Shea is Having a Mid-life Crisis, when he spoke about the incident.

Speaking to hosts Muireann O’Connell and Ray Foley, Bernard explained: “I’m always trying to lose weight and I have tried everything.”

“The only thing that has worked is boring long term strategy stuff, and I did go to personal training and I did watch my food and really properly eat three meals a day and it worked but it took forever and then you go off the rails.”

“The problem with trying to find a quick fix now is that Google have self sanitised itself so if you wanna eat a couple of scorpions and walk backwards at midnight you have to go to page 30.”

“But what kept popping up was this clay, and basically this clay was Sub-Saharan clay that people in those regions would put into their stomachs cause they had nothing else.”

Bernard continued: “It was adopted in Hollywood around the 90s actually so it’s been around a while. It would fill your stomach and they would find some nutritional benefit.”

“And I thought that’s a good idea, so my strategy was to lose weight and to be more mindful.”

“I said I would go to mass, I would wear a weighted vest when I walked, I would eat one meal a day and to fill the void I would put this stuff in my stomach and drink a gallon of water.”

“It really went bad on the first day primarily because the water, to drink a gallon of water is really difficult and I got it wrong I was drinking the US gallon so I was drinking more.”

“It went really pearshaped, I ended up in Phoenix Park just getting sick for a good 45 minutes and I thought to myself, ‘Oh my god I’m going to have to go further with this.'”

“I just couldn’t stop getting sick,” he confessed.