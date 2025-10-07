Beloved broadcaster Manchán Magan married his longtime partner in hospital before his death

Beloved broadcaster Manchán Magan married his longtime partner Aisling Rogerson in hospital shortly before his death.

The heart wrenching news was revealed at his funeral at the Gonzaga College Chapel in Dublin on Monday.

The documentary-maker, writer and environmentalist died at the age of 55 last Thursday from cancer.

During the service, Manchán’s brother Ruán shared how he had recently married his partner, Aisling, in St James’s Hospital.

Ruán revealed how porters had decorated a bridal suite for them, and said: “We were very touched.

“The porters in James’s created a bridal suite for them, with flowers and champagne, non alcoholic, and all sorts of gorgeous things.”

He thanked the staff at St Luke’s and St James’s Hospitals, and at the hospice in Harold’s Cross for taking such good care of his brother.

“Manchán is gone, but he’s not gone, and he’s going to be continuing, even through his podcast, his documentaries, his books. His spirit continues,” he told mourners.

“What a difference one person can make. And to have done this so simply, Manchán, without fuss, rage, or ego is extraordinary. Little brother, fire starter, teacher, tree planter, builder, global inspiration. Beautiful human.

“In these tricky times, you reminded us how to be better humans. You taught us to be proud of our culture, but not in a narrow form of nationalism or politics. He loathed that. That was not what he was about.

“But instead, to help us unlock through our language and our sense of place, what our heritage can reveal to us.”

“You taught us how to love and feel joy for our existence, love for life, love for nature, joy for trees, joy for bees, love of light, love of rain, love of animals, love of connections, of our fellow creatures and humans, love and respect for all cultures, love of language, spirit, laughter, words, imagination.”

Mourners included a host of musicians, such as Glen Hansard, Liam Ó Maonlaí, Lisa O’Neill, Colm Mac Con Iomaire, Niall Breslin of The Blizzards and JJ Ó Dochartaigh of Kneecap.

President Michael D Higgins was also represented by his Aide-de-Camp Commandant, Deirdre Newell.