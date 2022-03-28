Belfast writer-director Kenneth Branagh pays tribute to Jamie Dornan’s late father in Oscar acceptance speech

Kenneth Branagh paid tribute to Jamie Dornan’s late father in his Oscar acceptance speech.

The writer-director received his first-ever Oscar after winning Best Original Screenplay for his movie Belfast on Sunday night.

In his acceptance speech, the 61-year-old remembered the late Jim Dornan, who passed away in March 2021.

He said: “This is an enormous honour for my family and a great tribute to an amazing city and fantastic people. This story is the search for joy and hope in the fact of violence and loss.”

“We lost some people along the way. Johnny Sessions, Jim Dornan… and we’ll never forget all of those lost in the heartwarming city of Belfast, on the fabulous island of Ireland.”

Jamie’s father Jim died at the age of 73 in March 2021. The obstetrician and gynaecologist contracted Covid-19, and had previously been diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia.

Very sad news this morning on the passing of Professor Jim Dornan, a passionate patron, advocate and friend to all at @LAL_NI. Jim was champion for so many small charities and causes in NI and that legacy will live on.

Condolences to family and friends at this sad time https://t.co/KBFN1TXCGX — Leukaemia&LymphomaNI (@LAL_NI) March 15, 2021

At the time of his death, Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI paid tribute to the “passionate patron,” they wrote on Twitter: “Incredibly sad news to share this morning as we learnt of the passing of Professor Jim Dornan.”

“Jim was a passionate patron, advocate and long time friend to all at Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI. A champion for many local charities and causes in NI, Jim always gave his time and advice freely with big smile and plenty of fun.”

“He leaves a lasting legacy to the charity sector, the medical sector and to his family, friends and colleagues. We extend our deepest sympathies to Jim’s family and friends at this very sad time. RIP Jim.”