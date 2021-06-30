Home Irish Showbiz Beauty influencer Tara Anderson unveils first makeup collection with Irish brand

The popular MUA has created four beauty products

Kendra Becker | Editor
Tara Anderson has unveiled her first makeup collection with Irish brand, Sculpted by Aimee Connolly.

The Limited Edition 4 piece collection includes Tara’s ultimate makeup kit essentials, and prices range from €18 – €36.

The Tara Collection includes the Cheeks & Eyes palette, Cheek & Lip Cream, Brighten & Smoke Eyeliner Duo, and Velvet Lip & Gloss.

 

The collection is available now on sculptedbyaimee.com, as well as Boots, Dunnes Stores, and pharmacies nationwide.

In a previous post, the beauty influencer gushed over working on the collection with her best friend Aimee Connolly.

She wrote: “I am absolutely dying to show you what we have been working on for the past year and a half, I can’t believe me & @aimeeconnolly_com have managed to keep this a secret.”

 

“Thank you Aimee for trusting me, you already know how much I admire you and I’m so excited for what is to come. I have been screaming internally for the past few weeks.”

“Without sounding like a complete cliche, working as a make up artist for over 15 years this as always been a dream of mine, thank you Aimee for helping turn that in to a reality!” she continued.

“I can’t wait for you all to see what we have created!”

