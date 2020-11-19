Home Irish Showbiz BBC Radio 1 reveal they won’t play original Fairytale of New York

BBC Radio 1 reveal they won't play original Fairytale of New York

The Pogues' Christmas classic will be censored on the station

Sophie Clarke
BBC Radio 1 have revealed they won’t play the original Fairytale of New York.

The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl’s hit track has become a Christmas classic, played across the globe ahead of the festive season, but in recent years has been the subject of debate.

It’s lyrics feature a word which is offensive to the LGBT community, with the radio station announcing they would be playing a censored version on their airwaves.

A BBC spokesperson said: “We know the song is considered a Christmas classic and we will continue to play it this year, with our radio stations choosing the version of the song most relevant for their audience.”

Back in 2018, Pogues’ frontman Shane MacGowen released a statement explaining why he included the word in the song’s lyrics.

He said at the time: “The word was used by the character because it fitted with the way she would speak and with her character.”

“She is not supposed to be a nice person, or even a wholesome person. She is a woman of a certain generation at a certain time in history and she is down on her luck and desperate.”

“Her dialogue is as accurate as I could make it but she is not intended to offend!”

“She is just supposed to be an authentic character and not all characters in songs and stories are angels or even decent and respectable, sometimes characters in songs and stories have to be evil or nasty in order to tell the story effectively,” he continued.

“If people don’t understand that I was trying to accurately portray the character as authentically as possible then I am absolutely fine with them bleeping the word but I don’t want to get into an argument.”

Following the news of the censoring, many took to Twitter to express their thoughts from both sides of the argument.

