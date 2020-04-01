BBC confirm release date for TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People

We can't wait to see this!

The BBC have confirmed the release date for their TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People.

The much-anticipated series, based on the successful Irish novel, will be released on BBC’S iPlayer on April 26th – and all episodes will be available immediately.

The 12-part series stars British actress Daisy Edgar-Jones as Marianne, and Irish actor Paul Mescal in his first television role as Connell.

The coming-of-age tale follows Irish teenagers Marianne and Connell, who attend the same secondary school in a small town in the West of Ireland.

In school, Connell is popular and well-liked, while Marianne is seen as an outsider – but then everything changes when both of them are accepted into Trinity College in Dublin.

The series was directed by the brilliant Lenny Abrahamson, and was filmed in Dublin, Sligo, Italy and Sweden.

Earlier this week, RTÉ confirmed plans to air Normal People in Ireland this Spring, but they’re yet to announce a premiere date.