Baz Ashmawy reveals plans to film documentary about missing dolphin Fungie

Baz Ashmawy has revealed plans to film a documentary about Fungie, after the famous dolphin was reported missing in October.

Fungie has lived in Dingle Bay in Co. Kerry for over 37 years, and has been entertaining locals and tourists for decades.

But last month, Fungie was reported missing by locals, and the beloved mammal hasn’t been seen since.

TV presenter Baz is now planning on filming a documentary about the bottlenose dolphin.

Speaking to the Irish Daily Mirror about his plans following the success of DIY SOS, Baz said: “I was supposed to be doing Wingman, but I can’t do that with everything going on, it is just too hard. So we have had to put that on pause…”

“I’m looking at doing a little documentary on Fungie, so that’s quite sweet. I’m also working away on the podcast and I’m busy, so I’m very lucky.”

“All my podcasts I’m doing I just want them about positive things, just to help nurture how you are feeling in a positive way. I would much rather have that kind of sentiment in the work I am doing at the moment rather than anything else.”

“Because I just think that’s what people need, a bit of human touch and to feel like we will get through everything, and we will.”