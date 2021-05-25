Baz Ashmawy reveals he’s looking for another family to take part in DIY SOS

The TV presenter is currently filming the show's second season

Baz Ashmawy has revealed he’s looking for another family to take part in the second series of DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland.

The first season went down a hit on RTÉ One last year, as viewers watched Baz and a team of volunteers renovate the homes of deserving families in just nine days.

Taking to Instagram this week, the TV presenter said: “As you know I do a show called DIY SOS where we adapt the homes of families who are maybe suffering from a devastating illness or life-altering condition…”

“We try to adapt their homes to make them more liveable and to help those families out.”

“And we’re still looking for families which is amazing, one family actually,” he explained.

“So if you know someone that you think this might help or maybe your family, please apply.”

Check out how you can apply for DIY SOS right here.