Baz Ashmawy reveals he and his mum Nancy were scouted for I’m A Celeb

Baz Ashmawy has revealed he and his mum Nancy were scouted for I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here.

The Irish presenter and his mother starred alongside each other in the popular show 50 Ways to Kill Your Mammy, which was a huge hit with viewers.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One on Tuesday morning, where he was filling in for Ryan Tubridy, Baz said: “Myself and my mum were being scouted to do [I’m A Celeb] a couple of years back.”

“But I was like ‘if anyone is torturing my mum, it is me’,” the 46-year-old joked.

“But she has eaten bugs; I fed her cockroaches and tarantulas in Cambodia, so I’d say she’d be well able for this.”

It comes after ITV bosses confirmed the upcoming season of I’m A Celeb will take place in Gwrych Castle in Wales for the second year in a row amid the coronavirus pandemic.