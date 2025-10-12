Baz Ashmawy has hilarious reaction to daughter googling his net worth

Baz Ashmawy had a hilarious reaction to his daughter googling his net worth, saying reports online should be taken with “a pinch of salt.”

For the last twenty years, the presenter, actor and writer has been a consistent figure on our screens, even bagging an Emmy in the process.

Additionally, his popular comedy/drama Faithless, which is currently in its second season, has sold well in the United States, Canada, and Australia.

He told the Irish Mail on Sunday: “I think people think you work in telly and you’re loaded, and you live this life… but it’s Ireland.”

The Dubliner continued: “One of my kids came into me one day and said, ‘I Googled you, and it says you’re worth €14m.'”

“‘I went: ‘Does it seem to you like we live in a world where I have €14m?'”

He spoke about another occasion when his daughter asked him if he thinks he’s been lucky, to which he responded: “I don’t know. I probably have, and at the same time, then, I probably just failed more times than other people tried, you know?”

“And it is that attitude of just like, ‘I just don’t give a f**k.” That’s the truth. If something doesn’t work, it doesn’t work. If someone doesn’t want to buy my script, then f ’em – I don’t care. I’ll just go out and I’ll try and sell it somewhere else.”

This season of Faithless became a family affair, but Baz was adamant that his daughter would have to audition.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at the screening for season two, Baz revealed what it was like working with his daughter.

He said: “Brilliant, she’s great at it. I made her audition, she didn’t get any freebies. But she is brilliant and I was delighted, really made up, it was lovely to see her on set.”

Despite having a range of family members on set, mammy Nancy was nowhere to be seen, as Baz joked “he couldn’t afford her.”

He said of a possible cameo of the iconic mammy: “I wanted her, she’s too busy, she’s Hollywood, can’t afford her. She’s Hollywood money, I haven’t got the money for her.”

He continued: “I was talking to Michael, the producer, he couldn’t afford her last season, so maybe we can get her fee down to come back.”

“You never know, season three might squeeze her back in,” Baz teased.