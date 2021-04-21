Barry Keoghan shares sneak peek of The Batman set

The Irish actor will star alongside Colin Farrell and Robert Pattinson in the upcoming flick

Barry Keoghan has shared a sneak peek of The Batman movie set.

The Dublin native will star alongside Colin Farrell and Robert Pattinson in the upcoming film, which is set for release in 2022.

The Irish actor, who will play Officer Stanley Merkel in the flick, shared a snap from the set of the film to Twitter on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old wore a fleece with a bat symbol on it, and captioned the post: “🦇🦇🦇”.

The Batman will follow a younger Bruce Wayne (earlier than the previous Ben Affleck movie series), and is set to become a trilogy.

Colin Farrell will play Penguin, while Robert Pattinson will play Batman.

The highly anticipated film was originally scheduled for release in June 2021, but the release date was pushed back to March 4 2022 due to coronavirus delays.