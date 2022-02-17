Barry Keoghan shares loved-up snaps with girlfriend Alyson Sandro

Barry Keoghan has shared loved-up snaps with his girlfriend Alyson Sandro.

The Irish actor was first linked to Alyson in February 2021, and the couple went Instagram official in September.

The pair are currently on a romantic sun holiday, and Barry has been sharing some snaps snaps with his girlfriend on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barry Keoghan (@keoghan92)

Alongside a black-and-white photo of him kissing his girlfriend under fairy lights, the 29-year-old wrote: “M’lady yer beautiful ❤️☘️”

The Dublin native also shared a photo of him and Alyson enjoying a romantic meal with champagne, with a bouquet of red roses on the table.

His posts sparked engagement speculation, with one fan tweeting: “[email protected] pls tell me u proposed alyson!!!!”

Barry’s relationship with Alyson comes after his split from his longtime girlfriend Shona Guerin.

The former couple met on a night out in Shona’s hometown of Killarney back in 2017, and in recent years they were living together in Los Angeles.

But in summer 2020, fans noticed Barry and Shona had unfollowed each other on social media, sparking speculation they had split. The pair never publicly addressed their break up.