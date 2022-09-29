Barry Keoghan shares adorable snap of his lookalike son Brando

Barry Keoghan has shared an adorable snap of his baby son Brando.

The Irish actor and his girlfriend Alyson Sandro welcomed their first child together last month.

Taking to Instagram, the 29-year-old posted a professional photo of their baby boy, who is the image of his father.

He captioned the post: “Feckin charmer yah ❤️☘️.”

“Grateful to have a lovely family 🥲❤️ Your Nanny Debbie [would] be very proud of you 😇.”

Barry and Alyson were first linked in February 2021, and they went red carpet official that October.

The couple first sparked pregnancy rumours in March of this year, after Barry posted photos from a gender reveal party.

On August 6, Barry subtly announced the birth of their first child by sharing a video of a bunch of flowers he received from Gucci, congratulating the couple on their new arrival.

The card from the Gucci team read: “Dear Barry and Alyson, Wishing you both a huge congratulations on the birth of your newborn baby! From all your friends at Gucci xx.”

The Eternals star wrote, “Thank you [Gucci],” alongside a baby face emoji and three red love hearts.

Days later, the 29-year-old took to Instagram to share a black-and-white photo of him and Alyson holding their baby boy.

Confirming their son’s name in the caption, Barry wrote: “Welcome to the pack my boy. B R A N D O ❤️🐺.”

