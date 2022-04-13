Barry Keoghan reveals he was diagnosed with ADHD two years ago

Barry Keoghan has revealed he was diagnosed with ADHD two years ago.

The Irish actor admitted that he knew he always had it even though it was only diagnosed in recent years.

Speaking on Amy Huberman’s podcast Mamia and Me, the 29-year-old said: “I figured out I had ADHD there two years ago.”

Amy asked: “It’s probably a relief to find out this is how my brain works?”

The Batman actor replied: “I knew I had it growing up, just the distraction side of things and zoning in and wherever. I started taking medication there recently as well for it. Now, I wouldn’t take it every day.”

Amy then asked: “And how do you feel now, does it make sense? Do you look back at young Barry and go, ‘oh, I wish I’d known that’ and then all of that (would have) made sense?”

Barry said: “I knew I had it growing up. There was not sitting still, (being) easily distracted or not being able to focus on something for X amount of time.”

The pair then began a discussion about the Irish education system as Amy revealed two of her friends only discovered they had dyslexia after they left school.

Barry said: “We should definitely nurture whatever the kid is into, whether it be sports or drama or even you know like techno graphics. Let’s zone in and the best of that.”

“I agree with getting all the basics done, the basic science, it’s good to have a knowledge of all of that, of course. I’m not trying to rewrite the education system.”

It comes after Barry sparked rumours he is expecting his first child with his girlfriend Alyson Sandro after sharing a cryptic post.