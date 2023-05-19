Barry Keoghan ‘pulls out of’ MAJOR blockbuster starring Paul Mescal

Barry Keoghan has reportedly pulled out of the upcoming Gladiator sequel.

Deadline previously reported that Paul Mescal will play Lucius, who was portrayed by Spencer Treat Clark in the first film.

Insiders also claimed his fellow Irish actor Barry was in negotiations to play Emperor Geta.

Unfortunately, Deadline have since reported that Barry has been forced to pull out of the Gladiator sequel entirely due to scheduling conflicts.

The publication claimed The White Lotus star Fred Hechinger is currently in talks to take on the role.

The highly anticipated sequel already has a star-studded cast – including Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn and Connie Nielson.

Connie will reprise her role from the first film and play Lucius [Paul Mescal]’s mother.

It has also been reported that Derek Jacobi will reprise his role as Gracchus.

Meanwhile May Calamawy, Lior Raz, Peter Mensah and Matt Lucas are also rumoured cast members.

The first Gladiator film was released in 2000, and raked in a massive £460 million at the box office.

It also scooped five Academy Awards – including Best Picture and Best Actor.