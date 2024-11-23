Barry Keoghan ‘keen’ to play Shane MacGowan in movie about Pogues frontman

Barry Keoghan is reportedly very “keen” to play Shane MacGowan in a movie about The Pogues frontman.

Earlier this week, Shane’s wife, Victoria Mary Clarke, revealed that Barry Keoghan has been approached to star in a new film as her late husband, Shane MacGowan.

According to the writer and artist who was this week’s guest on Kevin Dundon and Caoimhe Young’s Under the Grill podcast, the Dubliner was “keen” to participate.

“We talked about a movie long before he died and that’s still in the works,” she told the podcast.

“We did talk to Barry Keoghan about playing Shane, and he’s keen,” she added.

“Barry would be good,” Kevin agreed, however, Victoria acknowledged that after Shane’s death last year, it was a “little bit soon to be thinking about that stuff.”

“I know there’s a couple of people who want to do tribute things. I’ve been working with a lot of different musicians on a tribute album that I find really, really healing,” she added.

Victoria joined Kevin and Caoimhe Young in the kitchen as the anniversary of The Pogues frontman’s passing approached.

They talked about her passion for life, her angel art, and the home-cooked meals she enjoyed as a child.

She told the podcast: “Shane is very much with me. It’s weird, sometimes I feel Shane experiencing things through me. It’s almost like he’s going, ‘go to that movie, I want to see it’. Or ‘talk to that person’, or ‘say that joke, I want to say that joke’.”

Victoria, who will be showing her angel paintings for the first time in an exhibition in Dublin, said that her faith in angels comforts her.

She said: “Shane would be delighted; he was always nagging me to display my art.”

Shane and Victoria had a long-term relationship.

They met when she was sixteen, and he was seven years her senior.

The pair got married in Copenhagen in November 2018 following an 11-year engagement.

On November 30, 2023, the Pogues frontman sadly passed away from pneumonia.