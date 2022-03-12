Barry Keoghan eyeing up James Bond role after the success of his Marvel debut

Barry Keoghan has admitted he’d love to play the next James Bond.

Following the success of his Marvel debut in Eternals, the Irish actor has expressed his desire to play 007, or even a villain, in the iconic franchise.

Last month, the 29-year-old shared topless photos of himself on Twitter, alongside the caption: “BOND who!? 😂😂😂☘️🇮🇪🐺.”

During a chat with Ryan Tubridy on RTÉ Radio 1 this week, the Dublin native was asked to comment on the post.

Barry said: “Ah look I was having a bit of craic, you know you just throw your hat in the ring for it and see what happens. But I am curious to see where they go upon.”

“Even to play the villain. That would be quite cool. But maybe Bond actually you know what, maybe Bond.”

“We will see, we will see what happens.”

Rumours are rife Barry is set to play the next Joker, following his brief cameo in The Batman.

In August 2020, it was reported that Irish actor Barry Keoghan would be joining the cast of the new Batman movie as Officer Stanley Merkel.

In the original DC Comics, Stanley Merkel was the partner of Gotham City Police Commissioner James Gordon.

But in the movie, the Dublin native is actually credited as an ‘Unseen Arkham Prisoner’, who appears at the very end of the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barry Keoghan (@keoghan92)

Viewers only get a small glimpse of the prisoner at the end of the movie, but you can make out that he has a very scarred face, and a menacing laugh.

While we never get a clear look at him, fans are convinced the unseen prisoner is actually The Joker.

This would confirm ongoing rumours that Barry is set to play the clown prince of crime, who has been portrayed by Heath Ledger, Joaquin Phoenix, Jared Leto and Jack Nicholson in the past.

When asked to comment on his role in The Batman during his chat with Ryan Tubridy, Barry remained coy.

barry keoghan as the joker i won pic.twitter.com/pjAT8dKqTs — evie (@evie_dem136) March 4, 2022

The 29-year-old said: “I’m in it, you know I’m in it. I’m just going to cut this conversation now Ryan, yeah. I’m on the second last scene, go see it.”

“It’s three hours long, it will be the best three hours of your life.”

After Ryan quipped, “Do you know what you are, you’re a joker,” Barry urged him to move on to avoid him getting into trouble.

“I won’t comment I won’t say anything. You know you you want to keep that professionalism going forward. And for Marvel DC and every other project,” he explained.