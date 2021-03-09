Home Irish Showbiz Barry Keoghan and Niamh Algar among Irish nominees at the BAFTAs

Barry Keoghan and Niamh Algar among Irish nominees at the BAFTAs

The nominees were announced this afternoon

By
Kendra Becker | Editor
-
Niamh Algar, Cosmo Jarvis, Barry Keoghan | VIPIRELAND.COM

Barry Keoghan and Niamh Algar have both been nominated for a BAFTA for their respective roles in Calm With Horses.

The nominees were announced by Aisling Bea and Susan Wokoma this afternoon in London, and the winners will be announced on Sunday, April 11.

Barry and Niamh are nominated in the Best Supporting Actor and Actress categories, and Calm With Horses has also been shortlisted for Outstanding British Film and Best Casting.

Wolfwalkers from Irish animation studio Cartoon Saloon is also nominated for Best Animated Film.

Check out the full list of nominees below:

Best Film

The Father
The Mauritanian
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Outstanding British Film

Calm With Horses
The Dig
The Father
His House
Limbo
The Mauritanian
Mogul Mowgli
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
Saint Maud

Leading Actress

Bukky Bakray – Rocks
Radha Blank – The Forty-Year-Old Version
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand – Nomadland
Wunmi Mosaku – His House
Alfre Woodard – Clemency

Leading Actor

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Adarsh Gourav – The White Tiger
Sir Anthony Hopkins – The Father
Mads Mikkelsen – Another Round
Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian

Supporting Actress

Niamh Algar – Calm With Horses
Kosar Ali – Rocks
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Dominique Fishback – Judas and the Black Messiah
Ashley Madekwe – County Lines
Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari

Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
Barry Keoghan – Calm With Horses
Alan Kim – Minari
Leslie Odom Jr – One Night In Miami…
Clarke Peters – Da 5 Bloods
Paul Raci – Sound of Metal

Director

Another Round – Thomas Vinterberg
Babyteeth – Shannon Murphy
Minari – Lee Isaac Chung
Nomadland – Chloé Zhao
Quo Vadis, Aida? – Jasmila Žbanić
Rocks – Sarah Gavron

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

Kingsley Ben-Adir
Morfydd Clark
Bukky Bakray
Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù
Conrad Khan

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

His House – Remi Weekes (writer/director)
Limbo – Ben Sharrock (writer/director), Irune Gurtubai (producer)
Moffie – Jack Sidey (writer/producer)
Rocks – Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (writers)
Saint Maud – Rose Glass (writer/director), Oliver Kassman (producer)

Film not in the English language

Another Round
Dear Comrades!
Les Misérables
Minari
Quo Vadis, Aida?

Documentary

Collective
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
The Dissident
My Octopus Teacher
The Social Dilemma

Animated Film
Onward
Soul
Wolfwalkers

Original Screenplay

Another Round – Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg
Mank – Jack Fincher
Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell
Rocks – Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson
The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Aaron Sorkin

Adapted Screenplay

The Dig – Moira Buffini
The Father – Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller
The Mauritanian – Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven
Nomadland – Chloé Zhao
The White Tiger – Ramin Bahrani

Original Score

Mank – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Minari – Emile Mosseri
News of the World – James Newton Howard
Promising Young Woman – Anthony Willis
Soul – Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah – Sean Bobbitt
Mank – Erik Messerschmidt
The Mauritanian – Alwin H Küchler
News of the World – Dariusz Wolski
Nomadland – Joshua James Richards

Costume Design

Ammonite – Michael O’Connor
The Dig – Alice Babidge
Emma – Alexandra Byrne
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Ann Roth
Mank – Trish Summerville

Editing

The Father – Yorgos Lamprinos
Nomadland – Chloé Zhao
Promising Young Woman – Frédéric Thoraval
Sound of Metal – Mikkel EG Nielsen
The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Alan Baumgarten

Production Design

The Dig – Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald
The Father – Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone
Mank – Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale
News of the World – David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan
Rebecca – Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Make-up and Hair

The Dig – Jenny Shircore
Hillbilly Elegy – Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Matiki Anoff, Larry M Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal
Mank – Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams
Pinocchio – Mark Coulier

Best Sound

Greyhound – nominees TBC
News of the World – Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney
Nomadland – Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M Wolf Snyder
Soul – Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker
Sound of Metal – Jamie Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortes, Michelle

Best Special Visual Effects

Greyhound – Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness, Sebastian von Overheidt
The Midnight Sky – Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins
Mulan – Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury
The One and Only Ivan – Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher
Tenet – Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley

Best Casting

Calm With Horses – Shaheen Baig
Judas and the Black Messiah – Alexa L Fogel
Minari – Julia Kim
Promising Young Woman – Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu
Rocks – Lucy Pardee

British Short Film

Eyelash
Lizard
Lucky Break
Miss Curvy
The Present

British Short Animation

The Fire Next Time
The Owl and the Pussycat
The Song of A Lost Boy

