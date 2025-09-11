Arthur Gourounlian reveals how best pal Donald Skehan ‘messed up’ his vow renewal to husband Brian Dowling

Arthur Gourounlian has revealed how best pal Donald Skehan “messed up” his vow renewal to husband Brian Dowling earlier this month.

Donal served as the celebrant for Arthur and his husband Brian Dowling’s extravagant vow renewal ceremony at Powerscourt Estate to commemorate their tenth wedding anniversary.

However, on the latest episode of their podcast Let’s Do This! Donald poked fun at his friend, calling the event “basically a wedding part two.”

Donald said: “Sorry, can I just say, it was meant to be a vow renewal, but what I turned up to at Powerscourt Estate was basically a wedding part two.”

Arthur defended the celebration, confessing: “I swear to God! It was meant to be just gathered together for a dinner, and then turned into 85 people.”

Later, Arthur told Donal: “I have to shame you. I keep telling everybody you messed up my wedding,” before Donal jumped in, stating: “Before this begins, because I know where this is going, before this begins, I thought we were merely having a little dinner.”

“I was told it was a vow renewal, there’ll be a group of people, there’ll be a nice dinner, and so that’s what I was going into,” Donal said.

“What unfurled was a wedding planner comes up to me, like a literal wedding planner, I’m like, ‘It’s a f**king vow renewal!’. I get walked from the front of Powerscourt Hotel, by a wedding planner with a clipboard, and brought over.”

Donal went onto explain how the couple had asked him if he could say a few words, and he confessed he had written his speech on ChatGPT.

Arthur explained how he had originally planned for it to be a surprise that Donal would be the celebrant, but instead walked down the aisle to see him already there, chatting away – as he joked Donal had ruined the whole surprise.