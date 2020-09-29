Applications open for a brand new reality show coming to Irish screens

Here's how you can sign up for the show

Virgin Media Television are looking for applicants for a brand new social experiment show.

Eating With The Enemy will explore what happens when two strangers with opposing views sit down together for a meal, taking debates off Twitter and giving people the opportunity to get their point across – face to face.

Producers are looking for people of all ages, all backgrounds with all sorts of interests and opinions, who will then be paired up with a stranger to talk about their conflicting views.

From topics such as Brexit, social media, global warming, gender equality, veganism, slut shaming, body image, and the handling of the pandemic – this show will bring to light different opinions on different topical subjects.

Applicants can apply via the application link on social media @EatingEnemy or email [email protected] for more information.

