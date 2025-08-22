Applications for The Late Late Toy Show are officially OPEN

Applications for The Late Late Toy Show 2025 are officially open.

The popular programme, hosted by Patrick Kielty, promises to be as magical as ever, and RTÉ are looking for kids from all corners of the island to take part.

Performance auditions will take place in Dublin, while auditions for Toy Demonstrators will be held in Dublin, Cork and Galway.

The Deadline for Applications for Performers is Wednesday September 24th, and the deadline for Toy Demonstrators and the County Parade is Wednesday October 1st.

The biggest night in Irish television, the phenomenon that is The Late Late Toy Show was beamed into 1.6 million homes in Ireland in 2024 and had a record-breaking 622,000 streams in 139 countries globally.

The RTÉ Toy Show Appeal also raised €4.9 million in 2024.