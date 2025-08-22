Ad
HomeIrish Showbiz

Latest Posts

Applications for The Late Late Toy Show are officially OPEN

Patrick Kielty pictured with (Kevin) Louis Hanna (6), Dublin from Spotlight stage school on set of this year’s Late Late Toy Show where the theme has been revealed as Home Alone. Picture Andres Poveda
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

Applications for The Late Late Toy Show 2025 are officially open.

The popular programme, hosted by Patrick Kielty, promises to be as magical as ever, and RTÉ are looking for kids from all corners of the island to take part.

Performance auditions will take place in Dublin, while auditions for Toy Demonstrators will be held in Dublin, Cork and Galway.

Embargoed until 21:45 06/12/2024 Repro Free: Patrick Kielty pictured during the opening of the 2024 Late Late Toy Show. Picture Andres Poveda / RTÉ̇

The Deadline for Applications for Performers is Wednesday September 24th, and the deadline for Toy Demonstrators and the County Parade is Wednesday October 1st.

The biggest night in Irish television, the phenomenon that is The Late Late Toy Show was beamed into 1.6 million homes in Ireland in 2024 and had a record-breaking 622,000 streams in 139 countries globally.

The RTÉ Toy Show Appeal also raised €4.9 million in 2024.

Ad
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

us showbiz

uk showbiz

Latest News

@goss.ie
161.0k Followers
Follow

Contact us

Call to action

Interested in advertising with Goss Meda? Email our Sales Team below for our advertising rates.

EMAIL