Applications for The Late Late Toy Show 2022 are now open!

Host Ryan Tubridy has confirmed the popular RTÉ will return on Friday, November 25.

He told listeners on his RTÉ Radio 1 Show this morning: “We are going to go large this year! I had a great chat about it last week, and it’s going to be very, very special indeed.”

DJ Calum, who appeared on the show last year, offered his advice to young applicants.

He said: “Just be yourself. Take your time. Have fun. And practice and make sure your video is ok! Even just a half an hour, fifteen minutes a day – that’s all it takes.”

You can apply on behalf of your child here.