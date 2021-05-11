Does your family have what it takes to win Ireland’s most extreme fitness competition?

Applications are now open for Ireland’s Fittest Family 2021

Ireland’s Fittest Family is officially accepting applications for the show’s ninth series, which will be filmed this summer.

The series will be hosted by Mairéad Ronan once again, and this year’s families will be coached to victory by Davy Fitzgerald, Anna Geary, Derval O’Rourke and Donncha O’Callaghan.

Given the current Covid-19 pandemic, the production will follow HSE guidelines to ensure that strict social distancing and health and safety is adhered to throughout the competition by all crew and families taking part.

Does your family have what it takes to win the €15,000 cash prize and be crowned Ireland’s Fittest Family?

If your answer is yes, you can submit an application right here.

Requirements for application are as follows:

Minimum age is 14 years old by 01 July 2021

Each family must be comprised of four immediate members

Series will be filmed between July – September, 2021