Aoife Walsh shares stunning photos from her daughter’s christening

Aoife Walsh has shared stunning photos from her daughter’s christening.

The former Miss Ireland welcomed her first child on July 29 last year, a baby girl named Penelope Rose.

Penny’s christening took place in the Raheen House Hotel on Monday, and Aoife took to Instagram earlier today to share snaps from the special day.

The model mum wore a gorgeous belted dress by Self-Portrait for the occasion – which you can get for €475 here.

She completed the look with a pair of fab heels from ASOS and a cute bow in her hair.

Alongside the photos, Aoife wrote: “Penny’s Christening Day 🕊 such a special day with the family 💞👶🏼”

Aoife announced her pregnancy in March 2020, writing on Instagram at the time: “A special little secret I’ve been minding these past few months…. surprise!!”

“I’m expecting a precious little baby in July and feeling so grateful for the journey ahead 🥰

“🤰🏼👶🏼💙💗 #mummytobe #20weeks #halfwaythere.”

