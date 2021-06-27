Aoife Walsh shares stunning photos from her baby shower

The former Miss Ireland is expecting her first child

Aoife Walsh has shared stunning photos from her baby shower.

The former Miss Ireland announced her pregnancy back in March, and has since confirmed she’s expecting a baby girl.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the mum-to-be shared snaps from her baby shower celebrations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aoife Walsh (@aoife_walsh_x)

She captioned the post: “Feeling so special and so loved! 💞 Was completely spoilt by my crew with the Baby Shower of dreams🤰🏼🎀👶🏼”

Aoife shared more photos to her Instagram Stories, including snaps of pink balloons and a gorgeous pink cake.

Ad

She wrote: “It was actually the best day of my year so far… Arrived in and literally was so incredibly emotional. The effort put in I was just so blown away.”