Aoife Walsh shares snap of newborn daughter’s room after returning home from hospital

Aoife Walsh shares snap of newborn daughter’s room after returning home from...

Aoife Walsh has shared a snap of her newborn daughter’s room, after returning home from the hospital.

The former Miss Ireland welcomed her first child on July 29, a baby girl named Penelope Rose.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the new mum posed in front of her baby’s crib, admitting she felt “grateful and lucky” to be home.

She wrote: “So much to be grateful for and lucky to have some many wonderful people who love and care for Pen & I. Home is where the heart is. 💞👶🏼💐🏠💫”

Aoife celebrated her 31st birthday in hospital last week, and shared a sweet photo with her baby girl on the day.

She captioned the post: “The greatest birthday gift I could have asked for 🎂🎉👶🏼 my first birthday as a Momma & feel so lucky to have her 💫”

