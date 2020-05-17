Aoife Walsh shares emotional post after FINALLY reuniting with her fiancé – after nearly 3 months apart

Former Miss Ireland Aoife Walsh has revealed she has finally been reunited with her husband-to-be, after spending two and a half months apart.

The couple were forced to isolate separately, after the coronavirus pandemic began.

Aoife, who is from Tipperary, had gone home to isolate with her parents, but now the model has moved back to Dublin to be with her other half.

Taking to Instagram, the redhead shared a photo from their Dublin pad, admitting she was seriously emotionally when she finally got to see her fiancé.

“Today has been the BEST day 💕,” she wrote.

“Finally reunited with my fiancé after 2 and a half months spent separated from each other! It’s been an emotional few weeks for us but the feeling of finally being able to give him a hug after all that has happened is unexplainable 🥰😭 my heart could literally burst!!!!”

“We have waited so long for this & weathered many a storm together and it all just makes us stronger every time! Gona enjoy a quiet weekend at home together with lots of cuddles and laughs! 💕#GettingMcSharried #CovidBride,” she ended the post.

Aoife, 30, got engaged in December 2018, in a fairytale proposal by the Eiffel Tower in Paris, and is due to marry her longtime love this year.

Their sweet reunion comes just days after Aoife celebrated what should have been her Ibiza hen at home in her garden.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, we chat through Matt Damon’s ‘fairytale’ lockdown in Dublin, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian’s paternity test drama and why OnlyFans is getting so popular:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Gosscast is available on iTunes and Spotify and all usual podcast channels.