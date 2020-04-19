Aoife Walsh opens up about postpoing her hen party – as she talks being a ‘Covid bride’

The former Miss Ireland is due to get married this summer

Aoife Walsh opens up about postpoing her hen party – as she...

Aoife Walsh has opened up about missing her hen party – due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Miss Ireland has had to postpone her hen party, and it was meant to take place this weekend.

Taking to Instagram the Tipperary beauty said she had a “strange feeling” on the day that should have been her hen party.

“I definitely had a strange feeling waking up this morning I won’t lie,” she wrote.

“I should be dolled up to the nines sipping champagne with my bridesmaids getting ready for a day of festivities. 🎊👰

“Instead I’m at home in my pyjamas with a glass of bubbles for one. How life has changed so much for all of us! But I’m not going to feel sad about it,” she continued.

“Every time I feel sad I’m gona remember how grateful I am. Grateful that my family, friends and everyone who would have been with me today are safe. 💖

“We will celebrate like never before when all this is over! Sending my love to all the CovidBrides out there! ❤️,” she added.

It comes just weeks after Vanessa Butler, James Patrice’s sister, had to postpone her wedding.

Social media star Melanie Murphy was also forced to cancel her dream wedding, but married her beau in a civil ceremony.

On episode 40 of the Gosscast, we talk Matt Damon’s Irish isolation, celeb breakups and hookups, plus the latest Maura Higgins & Curtis Pritchard drama

Remember, for bonus episodes of the Gosscast with one on one interviews, sign up to our Patreon here: Become a Patron!

Listen to the Gosscast on: