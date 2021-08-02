The model welcomed her first child last week

Aoife Walsh celebrates her ‘first birthday as a momma’ in hospital

Aoife Walsh has revealed she’s celebrating her “first birthday as a momma” in hospital.

On July 29, the former Miss Ireland welcomed her first child, an adorable baby girl named Penelope Rose.

Marking her 32nd birthday on Instagram, Aoife shared a sweet snap of her holding baby Penelope in hospital.

She captioned the post: “The greatest birthday gift I could have asked for 🎂🎉👶🏼 my first birthday as a Momma & feel so lucky to have her 💫.”

“My dressing gown is actually vintage and the one my Mom wore in hospital when she had me,” Aoife added.

“She passed it down to the next generation and it’s so special 💞 #BirthdayGirl.”

Aoife announced her pregnancy back in March.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: “A special little secret I’ve been minding these past few months…. surprise!!”

“I’m expecting a precious little baby in July and feeling so grateful for the journey ahead 🥰🤰🏼👶🏼💙💗 #mummytobe #20weeks #halfwaythere.”

