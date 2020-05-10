Aoife Walsh celebrates hen party at home – after having to postpone Ibiza holiday

The Tipperary beauty was meant to jet to the sunny island with her bridesmaids

Aoife Walsh has celebrated what should have been her hen weekend – with a summery bash at home.

The Tipperary beauty was meant to be in Ibiza this weekend for a special bridesmaid holiday ahead of her summer wedding but had to cancel the trip due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Miss Ireland revealed her bridesmaids threw a special zoom party for her and given the incredible weather this weekend, the bride-to-be slipped into a white swimsuit and wore a veil to keep with the theme.

Sharing photos on her Instagram page, Aoife wrote: ” This weekend would have been my Ibiza hen with my bridesmaids 🙈 a weekend of lols 😂 , sun ☀️ , sea 🌊 , sand 🏖 , cocktails 🍹 , dancing 🕺 , glitter✨ , boating 🚤, funny stories 🤪, matching outfits 👙 and big hugs ❤️.”

“It didn’t happen, as you can see I’m in Costa Del Clonmel seeing the funny of it all!

“Especially when I rock out to my dad in the garden dressed like this to tell him the shots are ready 🥃🤣 if you don’t laugh you’ll cry! Hoping all the brides who’s hens & weddings were to be this weekend get out, enjoy the good weather & make the best of it! Sending lots of love,” she added.

The redhead posed with a glass of prosecco in her hand as she stood in her back garden.

