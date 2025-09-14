Former Miss Ireland Aoife Walsh announces engagement to her partner Ben

Aoife Walsh has announced her engagement to her boyfriend Ben.

Sharing the news on social media, the Tipperary native shared a collection of photos from the special moment.

She sweetly captioned the post: “The easiest yes of my life 💍✨”

Late last month, the mum-of-one shared a sweet video revealing that she had been “keeping a secret”, before showing off her new beau to her 62k followers on Instagram.

In the touching clip, her new man can be seen twirling her around in a stunning pink gown, before kissing her and smiling.

Fans will be delighted to see the influencer has found love again, as she’s been focusing on raising her daughter as a single mum over the past four years.

The former Miss Ireland split from her ex-fiancé in 2021, with whom she shares her four-year-old daughter Penelope.

In June 2023, Aoife shared how proud she was after buying their first home.

Alongside a photo of her and Penny outside their new house, Aoife wrote: “Me & my little forever roomie so so excited & really proud to have bought my first home here’s to the next chapter.”

In another post, the Tipperary native wrote: “Thank you so much for all the lovely messages & warm wishes on our new home!! Can’t actually quite believe it that I managed to do it but very proud.”

“Looking back at 2 and a half years ago I didn’t think I’d be here & that I’d be so happy. But life has a funny way of working out just the way it should 🏡🥰

“I’ll be doing lots of renovations to our new pad & starting straight away! I need all the help & advice along the way I can get. Personally can’t wait to do Penny’s princess room 👑”

“For now just letting it all sink in 💖,” she added.

In 2022, Aoife won praise after she revealed she was raising her daughter Penny as a single mother, after splitting from her ex-fiancé while she was pregnant.

In an exclusive interview with Goss.ie, the model mum spoke about the incredible response to her sharing that she is a single mother.

She said: “I came out there before Christmas and told my followers that I’m a single mom, which I have been for two years. I was nervous to put it out there, because it is quite a personal thing, but I was just so overwhelmed by the positive response.”

“I received dozens and dozens of supportive messages from other mothers and single moms. Navigating heartbreak, pregnancy and being alone, and having this presence online can be difficult, but I got such a positive and lovely response from my community online which was amazing.”

Aoife added: “People really appreciate that I was being so real about my life, and showing that it’s not all rainbows. I think it’s really important to normalise that families come in all shapes and sizes, and the most important thing is that they’re filled with love.”

“It’s totally ok to be real and vulnerable. Everyone’s life situation is different. And who says I don’t have it all? I think I do, I’m so terribly happy in my life. Having my daughter has completely changed me as a person for the better, and she just makes me so happy every day. All I think about is her. ”

“Becoming a parent really grounds you as a person, and it just makes you realise what’s important in life and what’s not. I’m just so content and happy.”