Aoibhin Garrihy reveals she’s due to give birth ‘very soon’

Aoibhin Garrihy has revealed she’s due to give birth very soon.

The former Fair City star and her hotelier husband John Burke, who tied the knot in 2016, are expecting their third child together.

Speaking to The Irish Sun, the actress said: “I’m pretty much due now so, it’s a waiting game! And all has been good so far, we’re so lucky.”

Aoibhin said she’s been kept “busy” by her two daughters – Hanorah and Liobhan.

She said: “I have the two girls that are keeping us on our toes and third time around, you think it gets easier but actually I’m in the latter stages and probably with the heat over the last few weeks I’m done now! It’s all part of it but I feel very blessed.”

“And to have them so close [in age]. I’m one of three and John is one of three so it’s always been the magic number. I had it in my head that if we were lucky enough to have three [we would]. It’s certainly a lot of work but it’s great fun.”

“They’re at the age now, Hanorah is such craic and Liobhan is starting to develop her personality as well. Liobhan definitely susses that something is up because she’s gotten really clingy the past couple of months.”

“Hanorah knows what the story is and she’s been helping to get things organised – she’s a real mammy anyway and she’s only three but she’s the big girl now and all of a sudden she seems so much bigger.”

“All will be revealed in a few days time hopefully! Soon it’ll be the constant feeds and up all night. And, despite the fact Liobhan is only a year and a half you forget so quickly what having a newborn is like!”

Aoibhin added: “I’m back to packing the hospital bag and I’m like, ‘What do you bring again?’ and ‘Oh my God, is that really the size of the nappies they’re so tiny!'”

“We’re all set now. We’d want to be, it’s literally almost D-Day now!”