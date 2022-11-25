Aoibhin Garrihy hints at Fair City return

Aoibhin Garrihy isn’t ruling out a return to Fair City.

The actress turned businesswoman played Neasa Dillon in the RTÉ soap for three years before she left in 2013.

The mother-of-three has since hung up her acting boots, but she could be tempted by a comeback to Carrigstown.

Speaking to RSVP magazine, Aoibhin said: “I’m not ruling anything out but I can’t see it happening in the immediate future.”

“I certainly don’t want to be eating my words either. We’ll see what happens.”

The 35-year-old said a return to acting is unlikely right now, as she’s already so busy workwise.

Aoibhin founded her own wellness brand called BEO, and recently released a poetry book.

Aoibhin confessed: “At the moment it doesn’t seem like an option – there’s still a bit of work to be done rearing these three girls.”

“They’re so small and it would be difficult being away with the nature of the work of doing late nights and rehearsing. With the theatre scene, you need to be in the hubs which are Dublin, London or across the pond stateside.”

“John [her husband] is so rooted in Clare with the business, so this is where we are for now. I’m very much a glass half-full person. Whatever opportunity lands on my lap, I’ll assess it and weigh it up.”