'I forgot how emotional this makes me'

Aoibhin Garrihy gets emotional as she celebrates her daughter’s birthday

Aoibhin Garrihy has shared sweet photos of her daughter Hanorah’s first birthday.

The former Fair City star threw a small celebration for her daughter, while still in lockdown with her husband John and their youngest daughter Liobhan.

The BEO founder shared a picture of Hanorah in front of a chocolate cake covered with candles, while the room was filled with pink balloons.

“And just like that our baba is two 😢 I forgot how emotional the 27th June now makes me,” she wrote.

“My heart could burst with love for you. Hanorah…our darling little rogue, you bring joy, fun and laughter to our lives each and every single day. Happy Birthday ❤️ xxx.”

On her Instagram stories, the actress shared a video of her husband John with their two children, playing the Happy Birthday song.

The couple live together in their home county of Clare.

