ANOTHER Mrs Brown’s Boys star is set to sue Brendan O’Carroll

The actor was written off the show last year

Damien McKiernan is set to launch legal action against Brendan O’Carroll, after he was allegedly axed from Mrs Brown’s Boys last year.

The actor, who played Rory in the popular sitcom, is reportedly planning to sue the 65-year-old for “unfair ­dismissal, bullying and discrimination”.

A show insider told the Daily Star Sunday: “Damien has decided to take legal action. He doesn’t feel like he has been fairly treated and wants justice.”

The 54-year-old was allegedly axed from the show in October, and its understood he made a formal complaint to the BBC at the time.

The source continued: “Damien is devastated. The decision to drop him from the show came out of the blue.”

“He doesn’t feel like it was fair and he wasn’t given a proper explanation. He thinks the way he’s been treated is appalling, so wants to take action.”

The news comes just days after Gary Hollywood shared his plans to take legal action against Brendan for “constructive dismissal and workplace discrimination”.

The 41-year-old, who played Dino Doyle in the series, quit Mrs Brown’s Boys last year after he and Damien found out they were earning less than their co-stars.

Gary told the Daily Star: “I feel I wasn’t being paid equally and I wasn’t being given an explanation for decisions.”

“When I tried to resolve it, nothing was done. I was just disregarded. But I won’t put up with it any more. I won’t be ­treated like that. This has gone too far. They shouldn’t do this to people.”

The BBC declined to comment on this story when contacted by Goss.ie.

A rep for Brendan O’Carroll also had no comment.