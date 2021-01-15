Annual Oscar Wilde Awards officially cancelled due to Covid-19

The star-studded event is always held on the same week as the Academy Awards

The US-Ireland Alliance has decided to cancel its annual Oscar Wilde Awards due to COVID-19.

The annual event was set to take place at Bad Robot in Santa Monica on 22 April, 2021.

Alliance President Trina Vargo said: “Bringing together 400 people, at this point, would be irresponsible.”

“We look forward to 2022, and the opportunity to gather again to honor the Irish in entertainment.”

The Oscar Wilde Awards has been held annually for 15 years, and for the last several at Bad Robot.

It draws a host of Hollywood luminaries each year for a casual, intimate Oscar Week party that also builds connections between members of the creative industries in the US and Ireland.

A host of famous faces have attended the event over the past few years, including Colin Farrell, Melissa McCarthy, Mark Hamill, Chris O’Dowd, Glenn Close, Barry Keoghan, and Catherine O’Hara, to name a few.