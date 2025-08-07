Annalivia Hynds shares hilarious Instagram mishap with husband Ruairi McGivern

Annalivia Hynds has shared a hilarious Instagram mishap with husband Ruairi McGivern, which sent him into a frenzy as it was “up for twenty minutes!”

The Northern Irish couple recently tied the knot in a picture-perfect wedding at the Killeavy Castle Estate in Co. Armagh.

Now, Annalivia has taken to her Instagram story to share a clip of her laughing at her husband after she posted a clip of him, which garnered a lot of attention.

“These pyjamas are not the ones,” Ruairi can be heard saying, while the camera stayed on the influencer in fits of laughter.

She said, “Guys, I’m so sorry. My brightness was down on my phone, and I went into my messages, and everyone’s saying, ‘What’s Ruairi packing?!'”

“If anyone has saw my story, I’m deleting it now… and that saw Ruairi’s package.”

Speaking to him across the room, she said: “I’m sorry. My brightness was down. I didn’t really look at the story – don’t show us anymore!”

The camera then panned to Ruairi with his back to the camera in a pair of tight brown legging pyjamas paired with a navy Hollister t-shirt.

“They’re very tight jammies, so you can imagine what the front was like. Right, sorry if I traumatised anyone.”

Annalivia then posted a photo of Ruairi with his hands over his eyes, still in the pyjamas, and wrote over it, “when everyone just saw your package.”

The couple, who got engaged in 2022 after five years together, share three young children together — Rhea, Robyn and Rian.

They were all present on their parent’s big day last month, and Ruairi himself posted a clip of his reaction to Annalivia walking down the aisle, penning in the caption that it “feels like a dream.

The day was organised by wedding planner Seidy Hynds, who is known for blending modern luxury with rich traditions.

From a saxophone player to personalised pints of Guinness, the day appeared to be seeped in quiet luxury.

The bride’s glam was done by BPerfect make up artists, who prepped her skin with the Skin Studio x Annalivia Collection.

The 27-year-old’s stunning dress was from Ivy & White bridal shop, which is located in Belfast.

Her daughters’ adorable flower girl dresses were from Next, and Robyn and Rhea also had a little bit of make up done alongside their mum for the occasion.

Speaking to RSVP Live, Annalivia said: “We are both very chilled and relaxed people. As long as everyone I love is there in one room, you can get great craic out of anything, you don’t need to worry about the finer details.

“As long as everyone you love is in the same room, you will have a great night regardless of where you are.”

The couple, who have over 1.2million followers combined on Instagram and TikTok, first met when they were teenagers in 2014. However, they didn’t start dating until three years later.

In July 2022, Ruairi popped the question to Annalivia while they were in Spain with their daughters, and the video of his proposal quickly went viral.

Less than two years later, the couple also welcomed a son named Rían to their young family in April 2024.