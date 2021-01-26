Anna Geary expresses her frustration over constant baby speculation

"Women get asked that question a lot more than men do..."

Anna Geary is really tired of people asking her when she’s going to have kids.

The former camogie captain, who has been married to Kevin Sexton since October 2019, has revealed she’s constantly bombarded with baby questions because she’s a woman.

Speaking to the RTÉ Guide, the Cork native said people need to be more “mindful” when it comes to asking women about their plans to start a family.

Anna, who is a coach on Ireland’s Fittest Family, also pointed out that she’s asked about having children a lot more than her co-star Davy Fitzgerald.

“Women get asked that question a lot more than men do. I asked Davy if he got asked about having children and he hadn’t,” she said.

“It’s something people need to be a bit more mindful of.”

Anna explained: “Nowadays there’s a certain awareness that people need to have that not everyone is going to be able to have a family – or maybe they don’t want to, it’s a very personal thing.”

The 33-year-old added: “Would we like a family? Yes we would. Will we have a family? That’s not really our decision and I’m mindful of that.”

During a previous interview with the Irish Sunday Mirror, Anna said Irish women should be having a louder conversation about fertility, and issues surrounding conception.

“I’m acutely aware of the amount of people who struggle with fertility,” she said.

“It’s not like kids aren’t on the cards, I’m hopeful that they will be but I’m reluctant to say that we will because I don’t know if we can have them.”

“I personally think we don’t talk about the struggles of fertility as a nation.”

“Kathyrn Thomas was incredible opening up on her miscarriages but we’re probably a bit ignorant about the reality of fertility,” Anna admitted.

“There are small things you can do – I got my AMH levels checked and did an ultrasound, it doesn’t mean you are or you aren’t going to have children as nothing can be conclusive.”

“We’re afraid to talk about it, it’s wonderful that the mental health stigma is in a much better place than it was but people don’t talk about IVF or fertility challenges until they go through it.”