Anna Geary has announced she is expecting her first child with her husband Kevin Sexton.

The presenter took to Instagram on Tuesday evening to share the exciting news with her followers.

The Cork camogie star shared a snap of a mini hurl, alongside a baby grow that reads: “Togging out in 2023.”

She captioned the post: “A new teammate coming in 2023 💕”

Anna and Kevin tied the knot at the Castlemartyr Resort in Co. Cork back in 2019.