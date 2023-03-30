Anna Daly warns her followers about internet ‘scammers’ using her image

Anna Daly has warned her followers about internet “scammers” using her image online.

The TV presenter shared a screenshot of the image being used by the alleged fraudsters on social media, as she asked people to report it.

Anna captioned the post: “The scammers are back with my face on a convoluted yet dangerously persuasive link / click bait for an investment scam. Pls ignore / report if it comes your way. #fraudsters #SCAM.”

The scammers are back with my face on a convoluted yet dangerously persuasive link / click bait for an investment scam. Pls ignore / report if it comes your way. #fraudsters #SCAM I am not associated with any investment ads. Anywhere. pic.twitter.com/yA2oGHxVdA — Anna Daly (@daly_anna) March 29, 2023

“I am not associated with any investment ads. Anywhere,” she added.

Anna is the latest Irish celebrity to have their face used on false or misleading advertisements on social media.

Last year, Miriam O’Callaghan received an unreserved apology from Facebook, as part of the settlement of her High Court action against them.

The TV presenter launched legal action against Facebook Ireland, now known as Meta Platforms Ireland, four years ago.

Miriam claimed she was defamed in a series of false adverts containing her image and name on Facebook and Instagram in 2018.

The fake ads claimed she had left her hosting role on RTÉ’s Prime Time to promote skincare products.

Following a lengthy legal battle, the 62-year-old finally reached a settlement agreement with Meta Platforms Ireland last February.

As part of the settlement, the social media company agreed to establish a scam ad reporting tool, which will allow users to report misleading adverts to a specialist team.

According to RTÉ News, Meta Platforms Ireland apologised unreservedly to Miriam in a statement read out in court.

The company accepted the ads contained fabricated statements, and expressed regret over the “distress and embarrassment” they caused.

Speaking outside court at the time, Miriam said it was “a good day” as the legal process had been “very stressful”.

“First and foremost the ads are down, they are gone. That was the most important thing, that I got them down, to protect my name, to protect my reputation,” she said.

The broadcaster expressed her relief over the settlement, and said she was particularly happy with Facebook’s promise to establish a new reporting tool.

“I just knew, given what I went through, I had to try and do something with other people dealing with adverts like this, it’s just not ok,” Miriam explained.

“So it’s a good day, it’s great day.”