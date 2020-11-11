Anna Daly opens up about ‘very difficult’ closure of family business Mothercare

Anna Daly has opened up about the “very difficult” closure of her husband’s family business, Mothercare Ireland.

Ben Ward and his siblings were forced to close 14 stores nationwide back in June, after their family-run business Mothercare Ireland went into liquidation.

Speaking to the Irish Daily Mirror about Ireland AM’s new #BackingLocal campaign, Anna said: “It is a frightening time for so many people, so many businesses, especially the smaller ones.”

“…And indeed the bigger ones, I mean we have lost a lot of household and well known high street brands in lockdown one and this year.”

“So it is not about just the small companies. But I suppose it made us more mindful of shopping local and choosing Irish businesses and suppliers when you can. And you know, highlighting the importance of that.”

“I started on Ireland AM as a reporter and one of the first items I did and I absolutely loved doing it was this backing business,” she continued.

“And we would shine a light on these small businesses where most were being run from people’s kitchen tables and you know had the family involved in the packing and shipping.”

“And now on Virgin we are back backing businesses so it’s lovely that they are bringing it, and this campaign is much bigger and much wider.”

Referring to the closure of her husband’s family business, Anna said: “You know I caught myself there when I said it’s hard for small businesses, people would have seen Mothercare as a big household name.”

“But sometimes when you have multiple stores like that and you are perceived to be this big brand, especially because you are reflecting some of the stores in the UK or internationally and it seems much bigger than it is, but you just couldn’t possibly maintain all those stores.”

“So to see the Mothercare story go was very difficult and a very hard time for the family. It’s a sign of the times, everyone is online.”

“I think we are all in agreement we have never seen so many An Post or delivery vans coming.”