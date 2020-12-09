Anna Daly opens up about launching her own brand: ‘Everyone needs a side hustle’

The mum-of-three has launched her own fashion and lifestyle brand

Anna Daly has opened up about launching her own mum-and-child clothing brand, Little Bliss.

Last week, the TV presenter debuted her 12-piece collection, which she created from scratch with leading designers in the retail and fashion business.

Speaking to the Irish Daily Mirror, the mother-of-three admitted the coronavirus pandemic pushed her to pursue her passion project.

She said: “I was going to say every girl needs a side hustle, but actually every girl and guy needs a side hustle.”

“And I think we have probably discovered that in 2020 when we realised the safest job in the world was stocking shelves in Tesco so I think it has changed everything for us in terms of what we view a ‘safe job’ is these days.”

“It’s been a really interesting process for me. And I’ve loved it. I started in marketing.”

Before Anna embarked on her career as a TV presenter, she worked as the Marketing Manager at TV3 (now Virgin Media Television).

She explained: “I always say to people I never wanted to be on the telly, I kind of call myself an accidental TV presenter because I happened to be working in the marketing department of a TV company and that’s how it came about.”

“And yes I loved the idea of it when it came about but I never went looking for it. It was never on my radar as a career option when I was younger.”

“That’s why I always say to people go and study marketing, study whatever it is, get the degree and then down the line do a complete pivot and change your career.”