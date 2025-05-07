Angela Scanlon to release podcast alongside Geordie Shore star

Angela Scanlon is set to release a podcast alongside Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison, surrounding motherhood and online drama, and it will be entitled Get A Grip.

According to the Irish TV presenter, the inspiration for the podcast was “female camaraderie in the face of the ridiculous.”

“Being told to ‘get a grip’ is not a new notion for most women, and is something I’ve experienced a couple of times (a week!), as has Vicky,” said Angela.

“Female camaraderie in the face of the ridiculous was the catalyst for our new podcast. We wanted to create a fun and empowering space where we can unpick the good, the bad and the bizarre happenings in the world each week as we move through our own lives loudly, unashamedly and maybe a little unhinged.”

“We’re taking the group chat into the pod world, and we can’t wait for you to come with us!”

Vicky then said: “For those who know me by now I am never one to shy away from expressing myself whether people want to hear it or not!”

“So I’m thrilled that I get to do that alongside my partner in crime as we do our best to keep things real and put the world to rights with lots of laughter along the way. I have no doubt we will be bringing a lot of you along with us too.”

The 37-year-old previously hosted her own podcast, Vicky Pattison: The Secret To, where she sat down with celebrities to discuss their success.

Angela on the other hand hosted the podcast Thanks A Million, where she interviewed celebrities such as Alan Carr and Laura Whitmore.

Executive producer of Get A Grip, Arianne Merry, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to team up with Angela and Vicky on Get A Grip.”

“This is an unapologetic podcast that your ears have been craving. It’s bold, brilliant and brimming with personality.”

“We knew we were creating something special from the moment we got Angela and Vicky in the studio together.”

“They not only get on like a house on fire, but bring two distinct female perspectives to the table, tackling everything from personal battles, headline-grabbing issues or the lighter side of life, whilst carrying mutual respect and quick wit. And they top it all off with a laugh, which is something we all need more of!”

Get A Grip will be available to stream from from Thursday 8 May.