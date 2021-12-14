Angela Scanlon shows off her baby bump as she nears due date

Angela Scanlon has shown off her growing baby bump, as she edges closer to her due date.

The TV presenter is expecting her second child with her husband Roy Horgan, and is due to give birth early next year.

In her latest Instagram post, the 37-year-old displayed her bare baby bump, alongside the caption: “BIG week. Big bump!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANGELA SCANLON (@angelascanlon)

A host of Angela’s famous friends heaped her with praise in the comment section.

Comedian Deirdre O’Kane commented: “Gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Actress Charlene McKenna also wrote: “Stun bun in oven hun 🙌❤️🙌.”

Angela and Roy, who wed in 2014, are already parents to a daughter named Ruby, who was born in February 2018.

Announcing her pregnancy in October, the popular presenter wrote on Instagram: “So this is happening. I’m pregnant and apparently already prepping for actual labour.”

“Baby Horgan The Second (official title) arrives next spring. Feeling very lucky and excited.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANGELA SCANLON (@angelascanlon)