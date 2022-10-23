Angela Scanlon reveals she was ‘sacked’ from major TV gig

Angela Scanlon has revealed she was “sacked” from presenting a popular holiday show.

The 38-year-old hosted RTÉ’s travel show Getaways from 2014 to 2016, before reportedly “leaving” the broadcaster to focus on projects in London.

Tommy Bowe, Vogue Williams and Mairead Ronan later took over the presenting duties, before the show was axed in 2019.

Speaking to Tommy Bowe on Ireland AM, Angela said: “It was like a sliding doors moment, Tommy. I was sacked by the way I should say.”

Tommy replied: “They stopped the show as soon as I started doing it.”

Angela added: “It sounds like I packed my bags and headed for London. I didn’t have a job so I left. I was sacked from Getaways. I mean gently, it wasn’t like I did anything particularly .”

When asked why she was fired, Angela replied: “I don’t know, I never got told. It was just not the right fit anymore.”

The mum-of-two went on to BBC shows Your Garden Made Perfect, Your Home Made Perfect and Robot Wars.

She also landed her own Saturday night show on RTÉ, called Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything.