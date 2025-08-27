Angela Scanlon reveals ‘creepy’ celeb asked her inappropriate question moments before live interview

Irish presenter Angela Scanlon has revealed a well-known celebrity asked her an inappropriate question seconds before going on air.

The Co. Meath woman recalled the shocking moment on Great British Bake Off star Mel Giedroyc’s podcast Where There’s A Will There’s A Wake.

She explained: “He turned around to me and he said…. I was wearing jeans and a blazer, not that that should matter, but he said ‘Are you wearing panties underneath those?’ and then, boom, we are live on air and I thought oh my God, he’s just tried to tip me over the edge.”

The revelation came about upon Mel asking Angela what was the trickiest scenario she had found herself in as a presenter.

The mother-of-two did not disclose the personality’s name nor the programme the incident happened on, but detailed: “It was myself and a male co-host and there was a male guest who’s very, very well known.”

“I welcomed him in with open arms and I sat down and did what I had to do, which is my job, which is what he was there to do, presumably.”

The 41-year-old said she felt torn as to how to respond, and that she would have loved to wittily open with: “To answer your question, pet, I am wearing pants!”

Angela exclaimed she found his use of the term panties creepy and that his comments made her feel a “weird raging internal conflict”.

However, she knew calling them out on TV would be unprofessional so she restrained herself.

“I’m a woman who stands up for herself, but I’d have been unprofessional if I had in that situation,” she confessed.

The former Strictly Come dancing contestant started off her career in Ireland as a stylist and fashion journalist before moving into TV presenting.

She went on to present several popular TV shows in the UK such as The One Show, Robot Wars and The Voice UK.

In 2023, she returned to Irish programming to host Ask Me Anything on RTÉ.

