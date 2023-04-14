Angela Scanlon breaks her silence on rumours she’ll take over as host of The Late Late Show

Angela Scanlon has broken her silence on rumours she’ll take over as host of The Late Late Show.

Ryan Tubridy, who has been at the helm of RTÉ’s flagship programme for the past 14 years, announced his shock decision to step down as host last month.

A host of well-known names have been linked to the coveted presenting gig over the past couple of weeks – including Angela.

However, Angela has since revealed that she hasn’t thrown her hat in the ring for the hosting gig.

During an Instagram Q&A, a fan asked whether she would replace Ryan Tubridy on RTÉ’s flagship programme.

The mum-of-two promptly responded: “Oh, f**k no. On Ask Me Anything we have an absolute hoot.”

“If I did that on a Friday night, I’d be thrown out.”

Angela’s Ask Me Anything returns to RTÉ One this Saturday for a brand new season.

The show sees Angela get (very) personal with the biggest stars of stand-up, TV and entertainment.

On Saturday night, she will be joined in studio by Keith Duffy – who will discuss his Boyzone days, touring the country in a rusty transit van, and more.

Majella O’Donnell will also be on the show to talk sex, drugs and rock and roll! From first meeting her husband Daniel O’Donnell, in Tenerife, Majella gives more than a sneak peek into their relationship and reveals what life is really like inside the O’Donnell household, why €50 notes are being left on pillows and a tattoo reveal or two!

Angela’s final guest on Saturday night is podcaster and comedian Jarlath Regan. Jarlath reveals all on ruining sports day, learning to run from an Olympian and his serious footwear addiction.

Goss.ie can exclusively reveal that later in the season, Angela will be joined in studio by popular TV presenter Lucy Kennedy.

You can catch Angela, Keith, Majella and Jarlath on RTÉ One and the RTÉ Player this Saturday, April 15 at 9.30pm.

The seven-part series runs until June 3.